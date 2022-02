Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacts during a statement of acknowledgment of harassment in the workplace of Commonwealth Parliament by the Speaker in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to a statement of acknowledgment of harassment in the workplace of Commonwealth Parliament by the Speaker in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 08 February 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other officials issued formal apologies in parliament on Tuesday to those who have experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault or bullying while working for the federal government.

The apologies came in response to an independent review conducted last year into workplace culture in parliamentary offices, and were one of the recommendations made.