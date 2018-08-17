Canceling the construction of a new international airport for the Mexican capital would mean writing off roughly 100 billion pesos ($5.25 billion) that has already been spent, a top aide to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday.
Structures already completed in Texcoco, the site of the planned new terminal, represent 60 percent of the $5.25 billion, future Communications and Transport Secretary Javier Jimenez Espriu said during the presentation of a report commissioned by Lopez Obrador.