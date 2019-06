Alejandro Giammattei, who once again is running for the Guatemalan presidency after three previous unsuccessful bids, speaks to EFE in an interview in Guatemala City on June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Dafne Perez

Alejandro Giammattei has unsuccessfully sought the Guatemalan presidency on three occasions but he is convinced the fourth time will be the charm.

He also said he is seeking his nation's highest office once again not out of a thirst for power but rather a desire to serve, pledging that if elected on June 16 he will build an "economic wall" of opportunities to halt undocumented migration.