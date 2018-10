Denny Tamaki (R) celebrates with his suupporters after winning the Okinawan gubernatorial elections in Naha, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, 30 September 2018. Tamaki is a strong opponent to the US base relocation and his election is a major blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ruling coalition. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Denny Tamaki (C) celebrates with his suupporters after winning the Okinawan gubernatorial elections in Naha, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, 30 September 2018. Tamaki is a strong opponent to the US base relocation and his election is a major blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ruling coalition. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Denny Tamaki (C) speaks to reporters after winning the Okinawan gubernatorial elections in Naha, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, 30 September 2018. Tamaki is a strong opponent to the US base relocation and his election is a major blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ruling coalition. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Denny Tamaki (C) celebrates with his supporters after winning the Okinawan gubernatorial elections in Naha, southern island of Okinawa, Japan, 30 September 2018. Tamaki is a strong opponent to the US base relocation and his election is a major blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ruling coalition. EPA-EFE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Former Japanese opposition legislator Denny Tamaki won the elections for governor in Okinawa Prefecture, a key election to define the fate of a controversial United States military base in the region, according to official data released Monday.

The results of the count show Tamaki, 58, won 55.1 percent of the votes while his opponent Atsushi-Kiman, 54, won 43.9 percent.