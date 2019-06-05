A diplomat who has led 26 peacekeeping missions worldwide says that if elected as Guatemala's next president he will draw on his United Nations experience to keep the Central American nation from becoming a failed state.

Edmond Mulet, who is among the leaders in the polls ahead of the June 16 balloting, acknowledged in an interview with EFE that the job of Guatemalan head of state would be a different challenge, but he said the lessons he learned from UN missions around the world would help with aspects such as the "insecurity issue."