The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico Jose Antonio Meade (C) gestures while accompanied by his wife Juana Cuevas (R), upon his arrival at the third and last presidential debate, in the city of Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R), speaks while accompanied by his wife Beatriz Gutierrez Muller (L), upon his arrival to the third and last presidential debate, in the city of Merida, Yucatan state, Mexico, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CUAUHTEMOC MORENO

The candidate for the Presidency of Mexico Jose Antonio Meade speaks upon his arrival at the third and last debate, at the city of Merida, in the state of Yucatan, Mexico, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

A handout picture made available by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) press campaign team shows, from left to right, the candidates for the Presidency of Mexico: the conservative Ricardo Anaya, the leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the official Jose Antonio Meade and the independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez Calderon during the third and the last electoral debate held in the city of Merida, in the state of Yucatan, Mexico, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Press Campaign AMLO/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexico's presidential candidates agreed Tuesday that Mexico needs to develop its renewable energy but disagreed over building a new petroleum refinery.

The Great Museum of the Mayan World in Merida, Yucatan, was the venue for the third and last debate before Mexico's presidential elections on Jul. 1.