This image captured by a drone shows a lush grove of avocado trees amid an arid landscape in Petorca, Chile, on 1 April 2021. EFE/Alberto Valdes

The driver poses next to a tanker truck while delivering water to homes in Petorca, Chile, on 1 April 2021. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Just a trickle of water comes out when Rosalba Quiroz, whose family have spent generations raising cattle in the central Chilean locality of Petorca, turns on the faucet inside her home on the banks of a dry river bed.

Many thousands of households are without running water in the Andean nation, where an estimated 80 percent of the liquid is the property of agribusiness, mining and energy interests.