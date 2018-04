The head of the European Union election observers monitoring Paraguay's nationwide elections for president, lawmakers and other officials on April 22, 2018, Romania's Renata Weber, speaks with reporters in Asuncion. EFE-EPA/Courtesy EU Observers Press Office

Presidential candidate Efrain Alegre casts his vote at a polling station in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 22, 2018, in the country's general elections for president, lawmakers and other officials. EFE-EPA/Alberto Pena

Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes casts his vote at a polling station in Asuncion, on April 22, 2018, in the country's nationwide elections for president, lawmakers and other officials. EFE-EPA/Cesar Olmedo

Governing Colorado Party presidential candidate Mario Abdo Benitez (C) raises his finger after casting his ballot at a polling place in Asuncion, Paraguay, on April 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

The two candidates with the best chances of winning the Paraguayan presidential election voted on Sunday in balloting that was transpiring without incident.

Mario Abdo Benitez, with the governing Colorado Party, voted first at a precinct in downtown Asuncion, while Efrain Alegre, with the opposition Ganar coalition that includes his Liberal Party and the leftist Guasu Front, did so in the city of Lambare, in the capital metro area.