Supporters of the Workers Party (PT) demonstrate in favor of their presidential candidate, the socialist Fernando Haddad, on Saturday,Oct. 6, 2018; Brazil's 147.3 million voters will choose their nation's new president this Sunday amid a pronounced polarization between Haddad and far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's 147.3 million voters will choose their nation's new president this Sunday amid a pronounced polarization that far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro and the socialist Fernando Haddad insist on increasing right up to the eve of the elections.

The two favorites to win the most unpredictable and polarized election since Brazil recovered its democracy in 1985 were all over the social networks this Saturday, campaigning with new attacks on what should be a day of reflection.