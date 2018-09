A Filipino owner (R) holds her dog while community council staff (L) working with the Humane Society International (HSI) administers an anti-rabies vaccine on a dog in Payatas district of Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

An initiative to vaccinate dogs as part of a rabies prevention campaign was underway in the Philippines on Thursday, on the eve of the World Health Organisation's World Rabies Day.

It is marked every year to increase awareness of the efforts to prevent the spread of rabies and "highlight progress in defeating the horrifying disease", according to the WHO.