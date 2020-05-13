A security guard takes temperature of costumers before they enter a supermarket in Daule, in the province of Guayas, Ecuador, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

People stand in line keeping distance to buy groceries in Daule, in the province of Guayas, Ecuador, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Daule, one of the worst coronavirus-hit regions of the province of Guayas, which has been dubbed "Ecuador's Wuhan," has become the country's first canton to begin a reactivation of its economy after a nationwide lockdown of 55 days.

Daule, the area with the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in Guayas, has gone from being coded red to yellow in the country's epidemiological traffic-light system, which has allowed its inhabitants to step out of their homes until 6 pm (instead of 2 pm) and open their businesses. EFE-EPA