More than 250 firefighters are battling a wildfire that raging on the slopes of Table Mountain, which overlooks the city of Cape Town in South Africa.
Cape Town firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
Fire fighters battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Fire fighters prepare to battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021.EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA
A student leaves campus as a blaze destroys the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA
