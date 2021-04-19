Cape Town firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Fire fighters battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Fire fighters prepare to battle a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus in Cape Town, South Africa, 18 April 2021.EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA