The president of Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, at a campaign event in Praia City, Santiago Island, Cape Verde, Sept. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ENEIAS RODRIGUES

The president of the Atlantic island nation of Cape Verde on Thursday faced criticism from certain sectors of Cape Verdean society after ratifying a controversial Statute of Forces Agreement with the United States.

Jorge Carlos Fonseca had put his signature to the document late on Wednesday after saying he did not discern any incompatibilities between the deal and the nation's constitution.