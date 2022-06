A video of Ivanka Trump testifying appears on a screen as Vice Chairperson and Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming delivers her opening remarks during the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Capitol police officer Harry Dunn (R) and Sandra Garza (L) the partner of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died shortly after the January 6 attack react after watching a video of the attack on the Capitol during the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Chairperson an Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi (L) introduces Vice Chairperson and Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming (R) for her opening remarks during the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who documented the Proud Boys testifies before the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer, testifies before the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

An image of former US President Donald J. Trump appears on screen as Nick Quested, a British filmmaker who documented the Proud Boys and Caroline Edwards, a Capitol Police officer testify before the select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The assault on the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 was the "culmination" of an attempted coup by then-president Donald Trump, supported by the far-right group Proud Boys, the committee investigating the event showed on Thursday.

The first in a series of public hearings of the House select committee investigating the attack was marked by chilling videos and testimonies that were broadcast live on almost all television networks across the country during prime time.