Venezuela's Primero Justicia (PJ) party of former candidate Henrique Capriles said Friday that it will reregister with the National Election Council (CNE) this weekend in order to guarantee opposition unity following the exclusion of the MUD opposition alliance from the reregistration process, an obligatory step for permission to take part in the elections.

The National Constituent Assembly, made up only of Chavistas, decreed in December that political parties that failed to take part in the last elections - the municipal balloting on Dec. 10 - but wish to participate in the upcoming presidential elections in the first quarter of this year, must reregister with the CNE or be barred from taking part.