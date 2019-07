Demonstrators display a banner reading 'Let's reject mafia and corruption, not desperate humanity' as Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete (not in the picture) leaves the Court after being questioned by prosecutors in Agrigento, Sicily island, southern Italy, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PASQUALE CLAUDIO MONTANA LAMPO

Demonstrators display a banner reading 'Saving lives at sea is not a crime' as Sea-Watch3 captain Carola Rackete (not in the picture) leaves the Court after being questioned by prosecutors in Agrigento, Sicily island, southern Italy, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PASQUALE CLAUDIO MONTANA LAMPO

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete (C) leaves the Court after being questioned by prosecutors, in Agrigento, Sicily island, southern Italy, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PASQUALE CLAUDIO MONTANA LAMPO

Sea-Watch 3 captain Carola Rackete leaves the Court after being questioned by prosecutors, in Agrigento, Sicily island, southern Italy, 18 July 2019. EFE/EPA/PASQUALE CLAUDIO MONTANA LAMPO

The captain of the migrant rescue vessel Sea-Watch 3 has been questioned by an Italian prosecutor over alleged involvement in illegal immigration.

Carola Rackete was interrogated by the prosecutor's office in Agrigento, Sicily, on Thursday after she docked at a port without authorization.