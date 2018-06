Members of an Indonesian search and rescue team prepare their diving gear as they search for victims of sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun near Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Member of an Indonesian search and rescue team prepare their dive gear as they search for victims from the sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun near Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

Relatives of the victims on the sunken ferry KM Sinar Bangun sit and wait for news at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumarta, Indonesia, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEDI SINUHAJI

A ferry captain whose vessel sank in an Indonesian lake whilst carrying over 200 passengers, four times the maximum capacity, was arrested by local authorities Thursday as a search for 192 missing people continued.

The vessel capsized in Lake Toba on Sumatra island on Monday and three people are known to have died so far, while 19 survived.