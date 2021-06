Soldiers carry out a patrol in the surroundings of a base used by the 30th Army Brigade after the explosion of a car bomb, in Cucuta, Colombia, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

A man hurt in a car-bombing at an army base arrives at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. EFE/ Mario Caicedo

A soldier wounded in a car-bombing at an army garrison arrives at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. EFE/Mario Caicedo

Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano (C) offers statements to the media after the explosion of a car bomb at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade, in Cucuta, Colombia, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Mario Caicedo

A soldiers wounded in a car-bombing at an army garrison ia brought to a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. EFE/Mario Caicedo

A car bomb attack against a military base in Cúcuta, eastern Colombia, left at least 36 injured on Tuesday, including two civilians, the defense minister said, pointing the finger at leftist rebels.

Diego Molano traveled to the capital of Norte de Santander department, bordering Venezuela, where he told reporters that, as a result of an attack at the headquarters of the 30th Army Brigade, 36 people had been injured – three of them severely, and one had undergone surgery – with 29 hospitalized.