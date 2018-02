Libyan rebel fighters driving their pick-up truck on the road near to the then front line between Ajdabiya and Brega, Libya. Apr. 6, 2011. EPA-EFE file/VASSIL DONEV

A car bomb on Saturday struck a checkpoint 90 kilometers east of the coastal Libyan city of Sirte, injuring at least four troops loyal to the army commander who controls large parts of the country's oil-rich east, security officials told EFE.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, the second in the last 24 hours inside areas held by Gen. Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya.