A burnt-out car is seen after an explosion at an open-air parking lot in Glyfada, at 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue, Athens, Greece, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

Police experts search for evidence at the site of an explosion at an open-air parking lot in Glyfada, at 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue, Athens, Greece, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

Police experts search for evidence at the site of an explosion at an open-air parking lot in Glyfada, at 128 Vouliagmenis Avenue, Athens, Greece, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/PANTELIS SAITAS

A suspected car bomb attack in the Greek capital on Friday severely injured an Australian citizen in what local police have linked to an alleged target attack carried out by an organized crime gang, a security official told EFE.

A police spokesman said the powerful blast took place early Friday when the man turned the ignition in his vehicle, which was parked in an open-air parking lot, after leaving a gym in Glyfada, a residential suburb on the outskirts of Athens.