Egyptian policemen inspect the scene of a car bombing in Alexandria, Egypt, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM YOUSSEF

An Egyptian security official walks near a burnt-out vehicle at the scene of a car bombing in Alexandria, Egypt, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Egyptian policemen inspect the scene of a car bombing in Alexandria, Egypt, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Forensic investigators work at the scene of a car bombing in Alexandria, Egypt, on March 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/IBRAHIM YOUSSEF

An unsuccessful car bomb attack on Saturday targeted the security chief of the Egyptian port city of Alexandria, killing at least two people, including a policeman, and injuring several others, security sources told EFE.

Mustafa al-Nemr later confirmed the deaths of a police conscript and a driver while traveling in an escort vehicle, the official Egyptian news agency MENA said, adding that another recruit was injured.