A view of a closed gas station, in Caracas, Venezuela, 01 April 2019. Caracas' citizens are trying to get back to their daily routines with part-time working hours due to the power rationing announced by Nicolas Maduro's government. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Caracas residents ride a cargo truck on April 1, 2019, because the Metro is not operating. Caracas' citizens are trying to get back to their daily routines with part-time working hours due to the power rationing announced by Nicolas Maduro's government. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

People wait for buses because the Metro is not working on April 1, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. Caracas' citizens are trying to get back to their daily routines with part-time working hours due to the power rationing announced by Nicolas Maduro's government. EFE-EPA/Rayner Pena

Caracas residents on Monday are trying to get back to their normal routines on a workday that has been cut by half due to the electricity rationing announced by the Nicolas Maduro government that is keeping large portions of the Venezuelan capital and wide swaths of the country in the dark.

The capital has been experiencing power blackouts in certain zones but things are apparently going relatively normally after some people took to the streets on Sunday to protest the lack of electricity and potable water.