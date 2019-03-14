efe-epaCaracas

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Wednesday that electric service has been 100 percent restored nationwide after the massive power blackout that affected much of the country starting late last week, and he added that work activities has resumed after being suspended since last Friday.

"Today, electric energy service is 100 percent ... restored on the national level," Rodriguez said after acknowledging that there are still some areas where "local sabotage" of the electric grid is still being attended to.