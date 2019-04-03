Residents of the Petare district in Caracas block a road to protest the scarcity of gas on April 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/ MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Caracas tries to get back to normal, but parts of Venezuela still in the dark

Most of Caracas on Tuesday was trying to resume its normal activities amid power blackouts, protests in some neighborhoods and a half workday as part of the government's electricity rationing, although assorted parts of the country remained without any electricity at all.

The capital's main public transportation service, the metro, began providing regular service on Tuesday, thus improving the mobility of Caracas residents who on Monday had stood in long lines at bus stops around the city waiting for the few operating buses to come by and ferry them to their destinations.