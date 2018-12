Venezuelan Vice President and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza delivers a speech in Antiqua, Guatemala, on Nov. 16, 2018 at the 26th Ibero-American Summit. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Tuesday after the arrival in Caracas of a pair of Russian bombers that US criticism of his country's military cooperation with Moscow was cynical.

Arreaza was responding to a post on Twitter by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he called the Russian-Venezuelan cooperation that of "two corrupt governments."