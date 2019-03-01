Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, the former head of the Vatican's finances, has appealed his conviction of child sexual abuse, arguing that the trial process was fraught with fundamental irregularities.

According to a document accessed by EFE on Friday, in his appeal Pell described as "unreasonable" the Dec. 11, 2018 conviction verdicts by Melbourne court jury that found him guilty of sexually abusing two minors in Dec. 1996 and early 1997, when he was the archbishop at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.