Members of the media gather during the sentencing of Cardinal George Pell from outside County Court in Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2019. Cardinal Pell, once the third most powerful man in the Vatican and Australia's most senior Catholic, was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An image taken by Victoria Police which was tendered as evidence and made available on 28 February 2019, shows the sacristy of St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia, where the offences Cardinal George Pell was found guilty of occurred. EPA-EFE/Handout by the County Court) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A screenshot handout released 13 March 2019 shows Chief judge Peter Kidd reading his sentence of Cardinal George Pell at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, 13 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ABC News 24 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO ARCHIVING BEYOND 48 HOURS

Australian Cardinal George Pell, once the Vatican's number three, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for five crimes of sexual abuse, one for oral penetration, against two choirboys who were minors, in events that occurred more than 20 years ago.

Chief Judge Peter Kidd of the County Court of Victoria said Pell will have to serve three years and eight months of his sentence before being able to ask for parole, which he could do as of Oct. 2022.