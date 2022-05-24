Hong Kong’s 90-year-old Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, an open critic of what he views as the Vatican’s soft approach to China, criticized the Holy See for being “unwise” despite its “perhaps good intention” on Tuesday, a day when Catholics around the world were encouraged to pray for the church in China.
Cardinal Joseph Zen, (C), officiates at a mass at the Holy Cross Church in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A worshipper attends a mass officiated by Cardinal Joseph Zen, unseen, at the Holy Cross Church in Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
