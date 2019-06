Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal, George Pell, appeared in court on Wednesday to appeal his conviction for child sex offenses.

Pell, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced to six years in prison in March after being found guilty last year of sexually abusing two boys over 20 years ago.