An Australian court on Thursday addressed a civil lawsuit against the Catholic Archdiocese of the city of Melbourne and Australian Cardinal George Pell, found guilty in 2018 of sexually abusing two minors in the 1990s, although his conviction was reversed in 2020.

The lawsuit was brought by the father of one of two former choirboys allegedly sexually abused by Pell when they were 13 at St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne, Shine Lawyers' legal team leader Lisa Flynn said in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.