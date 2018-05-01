Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. Cardinal Pell will stand trial on multiple historical sexual assault allegations, but other charges levelled against him have been discharged his committal on 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A bible is held up for the media while awaiting Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell's departure from the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell departs the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell departs the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, 01 May 2018. Cardinal Pell will stand trial on multiple historical sexual assault allegations, but other charges levelled against him have been discharged at his committal on 01 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STEFAN POSTLES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's finance chief and Australia's most senior Catholic, will have to stand trial on multiple charges of alleged child sexual abuse, accusations he rejected after the ruling has been read Tuesday in a Melbourne court.

According to national broadcaster ABC, the court's decision was taken by Judge Belinda Wallington, who was reading the ruling behind closed doors in the Magistrates' Court of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria State, ruling that there is enough evidence to open a formal trial against him.