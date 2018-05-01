Australian Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's finance chief and Australia's most senior Catholic, will have to stand trial on multiple charges of alleged child sexual abuse, accusations he rejected after the ruling has been read Tuesday in a Melbourne court.
According to national broadcaster ABC, the court's decision was taken by Judge Belinda Wallington, who was reading the ruling behind closed doors in the Magistrates' Court of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria State, ruling that there is enough evidence to open a formal trial against him.