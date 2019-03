A court artist sketch by Paul Tyquin of Cardinal George Pell at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Mar.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAUL TYQUIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Protesters react outside County Court after the sentencing of George Pell in Melbourne, Australia, Mar.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell was on Wednesday sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of two minor boys in Melbourne more than 20 years ago.

Pell, the Vatican's former number three and the most senior member of the Catholic Church to be jailed for child sexual abuse, was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 11.