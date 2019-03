People are seen holding placards as Cardinal George Pell arrives at County Court in Melbourne, Australia, 27 February 2019. Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell was found guilty on five charges of child sexual assault after an unanimous verdict on 11 December 2018, the results of which were under a suppression order until being lifted on 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) is seen in Melbourne, Australia, 26 February 2019. Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell was found guilty on five charges of child sexual assault after an unanimous verdict on 11 December 2018, the results of which were under a suppression order until being lifted on 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, currently under arrest pending his conviction on five charges of child sexual assault, was sued Thursday for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor committed in the 1970s.

The Supreme Court of Victoria confirmed the filing of a civil suit against, in addition to Pell, the state of Victoria, the trustees of the Sisters of Nazareth House (formerly St. Joseph's) as well as the family and child services of Ballarat city.