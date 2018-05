Robert Richter QC, lawyer for Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell, departs the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, 02 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell (C) departs the County Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, 02 May 2018. Cardinal Pell will stand trial on charges of sexual assault dating back more than 20 years. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's finance chief and most senior Australian Catholic, may face two separate trials for alleged child sexual abuses, local media reported Wednesday.

Pell, 76, attended an 11-minute administrative hearing at a Melbourne court, in the southern state of Victoria, where the judge in charge, Sue Pullen discussed matters related to the proceedings and ordered he return to court on May 16 for a further directions hearing.