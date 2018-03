Robert Richter QC, for Cardinal George leaves the Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Mar 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell - the financial head of the Vatican - on Wednesday appeared in court in Melbourne in what is expected to be the penultimate day of his committal hearing.

Melbourne Magistrates' Court is to decide whether there is enough evidence to send the cardinal for trial on multiple charges of sexual abuse of minors.