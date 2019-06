Christians pray outside the Supreme Court of Victoria where Cardinal George Pell is appearing, in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Jun. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The complainant who accused Australian Cardinal George Pell of sexually abusing him when he was a teenage choir boy is a reliable and credible witness, prosecutors told an appeals court on Thursday.

Pell is bidding to overturn a six-year prison sentence following a conviction last year for child sex abuse offenses.