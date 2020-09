Substitute of the Vatican Secretary of State and Special Delegate for the Sovereign Military Order of Malta from Italy, Giovanni Angelo Becciu (L) poses for photographers after the Pope Francis' Ordinary Public Consistory mass to create 14 new cardinals from 11 countries in Saint Peters Basilica at the Vatican, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus Prayer from the window of his office overlooking Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, 27 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO PERI

Cardinal George Pell arrives at the Seminary of the Good Shepherd in Sydney, Australia, 08 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Vatican’s former number three, Australian cardinal George Pell, was to travel to Rome Tuesday for the first time since he was acquitted in April of child sexual abuse charges, Australian media reported.

The 79-year-old cardinal was acquitted by Australia’s highest court in April when he won an appeal against his December 2018 sentence to six years in prison for five counts of sexual abuse of two minors that occurred in the 1990s. EFE-EPA