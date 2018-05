(L-R) outgoing president Luis Guillermo Solis, speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Carolina Hidalgo and Carlos Alvarado during the latter's inauguration ceremony in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otatola

Newly-appointed Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on his way to his way to his inauguration ceremony in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otarola

The President-elect Carlos Alvarado participate in the investiture ceremony, in the Plaza de la Democracia, in San Jose, Costa Rica, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otárola

Carlos Alvarado took the oath of office on Tuesday as Costa Rica's president for the 2018-2022 term.

Alvarado was sworn in by the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Carolina Hidalgo, who, like the new president, belongs to the center-left Citizens' Action Party (PAC).