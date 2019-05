Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn (C) arrives at Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS

The former head of Nissan and Renault on Thursday attended the first preliminary hearing ahead of his trial, as his defense team sought to speak with the public prosecutors on discordant points in their accusations.

Carlos Ghosn, 65, appeared around 9.30 am local time at the Tokyo District Court, dressed in a suit and accompanied by four of his lawyers, among them the head of his defense team, Junichiro Hironaka.