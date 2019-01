TV cameramen and photographers try to catch an image of a vehicle carrying Lebanese Ambassador to Japan leaving the Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) - Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Carlos Ghosn was hit with new charges by Tokyo prosecutors on Friday who accused him of misreporting his compensation through 2018 and abusing his position at Nissan Motor Co. for personal gain, a crime called breach of trust in Japan, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Prosecutors accused the former Nissan chairman of misreporting his compensation by tens of millions of dollars during a three-year period ended March 2018.