Public Prosecutors Office members hold a white sheet of material up as they are believed to escort former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn into a vehicle at Ghosn's residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 4 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn (R), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his residence in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Carlos Ghosn (C), former Nissan and Renault chairman, leaves his lawyers office in Tokyo, Japan, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested again in Tokyo early Thursday over new suspicions of financial misconduct less than a month after he was released on bail, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Prosecutors descended on Mr. Ghosn's Tokyo apartment in an early-morning move and said he was arrested on suspicion of breach of trust, meaning abuse of his position at Nissan for personal gain.