Members of the media on high ladders prepare ahead of the release of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn outside Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

(FILE) - Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 2011. EPA-EFE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

A Tokyo court approved the release of Carlos Ghosn on bail, raising the prospect that the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman could soon be released after three and a half months in jail, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

Prosecutors quickly appealed Tuesday's ruling, but if the appeal fails, Mr. Ghosn could be released within a day or two.