The then Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27, 2011 (reissued Feb 13, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Carlos Ghosn was indicted Monday on charges that he misappropriated Nissan Motor Co. funds, clearing the way for him to seek release on bail, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe.

Tokyo prosecutors arrested the former Nissan and Renault SA chairman on April 4 - his fourth arrest since Nov. 19. In the latest set of charges, prosecutors allege that between 2017 and 2018, Mr. Ghosn arranged for a company he controlled to receive a portion of money sent by Nissan to its overseas distributor, said the Kyodo news agency. Of a total of $10 million sent by Nissan during this period, prosecutors allege Mr. Ghosn received $5 million, Kyodo said.