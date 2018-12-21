Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's chances of bail were derailed Friday when prosecutors cited new suspicions that he shifted personal losses to Nissan, in a move that keeps him behind bars longer, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
Prosecutors said they suspected that in October 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis, Mr. Ghosn temporarily forced Nissan to take over a personal derivative contract that was sitting on Yen1.85 billion ($16.6 million) in losses at the time.