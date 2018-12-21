A local TV cameraman stands on step ladder before the Tokyo Detention Center where Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Motonari Otsuru (L), lawyer representing Carlos Ghosn, sits in a taxi after leaving the Tokyo Detention House where Ghosn is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

CEO of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn during the press conference at the Dufour Pavilion at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France, Oct. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY LEMPIN

Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's chances of bail were derailed Friday when prosecutors cited new suspicions that he shifted personal losses to Nissan, in a move that keeps him behind bars longer, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Prosecutors said they suspected that in October 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis, Mr. Ghosn temporarily forced Nissan to take over a personal derivative contract that was sitting on Yen1.85 billion ($16.6 million) in losses at the time.