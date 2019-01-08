Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27, 2011 (reissued Dec 31, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Judge Yuichi Tada (top, C) and spectators sit in a courtroom ahead of a court hearing on a case of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Motonari Otsuru (L), chief lawyer of the legal team for former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, and other members of the legal team, lawyers Go Kondo (C) and Masato Oshikubo, sit in a courtroom ahead of a court hearing on a case of Ghosn at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA / POOL

Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on Tuesday declared his innocence and countered accusations of wrongdoing from prosecutors as he made his first public appearance following his arrest more than a month ago, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

"I have been wrongly accused and unfairly detained based on meritless and unsubstantiated allegations," Mr. Ghosn said in a statement released by a representative at the beginning of the Tokyo District Court session. His lawyer had demanded that the court justify Mr. Ghosn's continued detention.