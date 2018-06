A general view of waves and high winds caused by the passage of the storm Carlotta, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Rene Guadarrama

A general view of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Carlotta, in Acapulco, Mexico, 17 June 2018. The passage of Tropical Storm Carlotta along the coast of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, has left four people with minor injuries, flooded 41 houses, toppled trees and billboards and left several areas with power cuts, authorities said. EPA-EFE/DAVID GUZMAN

The cyclone Carlotta, which in the last few hours has degraded to a tropical depression, continues near the Mexican coast causing heavy rainfall in several states, although less intense, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN) Sunday.

"The tropical depression Carlotta continues to weaken to the south of Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan. Its cloud bands are causing strong thunderstorms with intense rain in the southern, central and western states of Mexico," the SMN said in a bulletin.