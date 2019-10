Riot police chase a group of protesters down a road on foot, following a rally at Chater Garden in the Central district in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

The chief executive of the Hong Kong government said on Tuesday that the radical means employed by some protesters in the city has only made her administration more determined to bring an end to the violence.

Responding to a question posed by a reporter at her weekly press conference, Carrie Lam said that the "escalating violence and the use of these home-made bombs and also the very deadly attacks on the policemen” has given the government "even stronger determination to end the violence.”