A view of one of five vehicles set on fire by criminals in Villahermosa, Mexico, on Monday, Jly 1. EFE-EPA/Oscar Armando Diaz Aguilar

Police collect evidence at the scene where criminals set vehicles ablaze in Villahermosa, Mexico, on Monday, July 1. EFE-EPA/STR

Criminals in the southeastern Mexican state of Tabasco commandeered and burned five vehicles Monday in an apparent bid to intimidate the National Guard, a new public-safety force created by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In a pair of simultaneous dawn attacks on two different highways in the Villahermosa area, the criminals blocked lanes, dragged drivers and passengers from vehicles and then set the cars alight.