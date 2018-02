Anastasia Bryzgalova (L) and Aleksandr Krushelnitckii (R) of the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) in action during the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match against China at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (R) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres give a press statement at the Alpensia resort before the start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Russia's national flag is hoisted at the main stadium of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics of the host city, east of Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 07, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The World Anti-Doping agency Friday hailed a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, that refused to overturn a ban by the International Olympic Committee on 47 Russian athletes preventing them from participating in the PyeongChang Winter games over doping charges.

WADA president Craig Reedie said in a statement it was welcome news for athletes and for all others who care for clean sport and integrity of the games.