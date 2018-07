Pablo Casado speaks with journalists during the PP congress in Madrid, Spain, July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

A young conservative lawmaker and previous deputy spokesman for the party has been elected leader of Spain's leading opposition Popular Party in an unprecedented primary ballot on Saturday.

Pablo Casado, 37, who is currently under investigation by a judge for allegedly faking some of his academic qualifications, beat Soraya Saenz de Santamaria, the previous government's deputy prime minister, with 57 percent of the vote.